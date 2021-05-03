USI’s commencement ceremonies set for this weekend

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After a year of virtual celebrations, USI’s commencement ceremonies are set to be held in person this weekend.
That starts Friday with those in graduate programs. Those will happen at 11 a.m. and then again at 3 p.m.
Then on Saturday, students in the Romain College of Business and College of Liberal Arts will walk across the stage.
On Sunday, those in science, engineering and education, as well as those in the nursing program will graduate.
Students will be allowed two tickets, and masks must be worn inside Screaming Eagles Arena.
