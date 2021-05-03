Police: Officer arrested on felony warrant for welfare fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police officers arrested 34-year-old Amber Dawn Lazo on a felony warrant for welfare fraud over the weekend.
Officers say Lazo was sworn into the Evansville Police Department on June 1, 2020, but was deployed for the military immediately following the swearing-in ceremony.
On June 26, 2020, EPD was made aware of a felony welfare fraud warrant for Lazo that was issued in Vanderburgh County on that day.
After Lazo was home from deployment, the active warrant was served by EPD officers.
She was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
She has since posted bond.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.