Owensboro asking public’s help in renaming Northwest NRSA Neighborhood

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro Community Development Department is asking the public for help with renaming the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA).
Officials want the new name to reflect the history and beauty of the neighborhood.
The new name will be used for signs, pole banners and other beautification methods as part of the redevelopment efforts for the city.
They will be accepting suggested names through May 31.
You can submit your ideas through Survey Monkey’s website or by visiting the City of Owensboro’s website.
City officials tell us voting on the suggested names will be open to the public and will begin on June 1 and end on June 30.
The winning name will be announced at an Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting in July. They say the exact date is still to be determined.
City leaders also say the winner will receive a $100 gift card.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.