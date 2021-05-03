Officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases in our local Ill. counties

Officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases in our local Ill. counties
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | May 3, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 12:11 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting six new coronavirus cases in local counties Monday.

Both of those cases came out of Wayne County.

No new deaths were reported in our area.

The state has now had 1,341,777 confirmed cases and 22,047 total deaths.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,756 cases, 52 deaths
  • White County - 1,683 cases, 26 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 566 cases, 12 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.