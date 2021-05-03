Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - On alert today as thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Tonight, a cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms.
Storms blew through the south overnight, bringing with it possible tornadoes. Clean-up is underway this morning in parts of Mississippi.
The travel industry is back in business and busier than ever, but it could impact that price tag on your vacations.
After a pandemic pause last year, Blues & Barbecue is back in Henderson, and the W.C. Handy Festival is getting you fired up by releasing the lineup this morning with all the acts you won’t want to miss out on.
Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.