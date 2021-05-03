Mistrial granted in Gibson Co. murder case

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A murder trial set to get underway Monday morning in Gibson County has ended in a mistrial.
It happened before a jury was picked, and all potential jurors were dismissed.
A new trial date for Jacob Wilson has been set for May 10.
He’s one of two people accused in the death of Samuel Bethe of Buckskin.
Ashley Robling has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in the case.
Wilson and Robling were arrested in Illinois after Bethe was found inside his burning home in March 2018.
Authorities say he had been shot in the head.
Wilson’s trial has been rescheduled several times.
The prosecutor is seeking life without parole.
Wilson also has an outstanding strangulation case that officials say happened in jail after he was arrested for murder.
Court records indicate Monday’s mistrial came after two potential jurors were disqualified, but we have reached out to the prosecutor for clarification.
