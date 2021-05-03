Hopkins Co. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 56 more cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 related deaths and 56 more cases over the past week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hopkins County has had 4,303 total cases. Out of those, 4,059 people recovered from the virus.
There are currently 99 active cases in Hopkins County.
The Green River District is reporting two new coronavirus-related deaths and 36 additional cases on Monday.
Those new deaths were reported from the state audit of death certificates.
Of the newly reported cases, 26 were in Daviess County, seven were in Henderson County, and there was one case reported in each Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Out of the 21,631 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, we’re told 19,376 people have recovered.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna
For additional COVID-19 vaccine information, Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,369 cases, 178 deaths, 9,347 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,901 cases, 59 deaths, 2,812 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,303 cases, 145 deaths, 4,059 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,484 cases, 54 deaths, 2,247 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,582 cases, 76 deaths, 4,003 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,213 cases, 20 deaths, 1,062 recovered
- McLean Co. - 863 cases, 28 deaths, 786 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,276 cases, 15 deaths, 1,171 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 844 cases, 16 deaths, 760 recovered
