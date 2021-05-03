Holiday World opening this weekend for passholders

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Summer is officially starting this weekend in Santa Claus, Indiana.
Holiday World opens for the first time this season on Saturday, but just for their season passholders.
However, the park isn’t opening to the public until May 15.
Park officials haven’t officially announced this year’s mask policy, but they do say to keep one handy.
If you went last year, officials say their line reservation system isn’t coming back this year.
They do say they will continue to have plenty of sanitizer around the park and will continue to encourage social distancing.
Splashin’ Safari is set to open May 21.
