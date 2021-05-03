Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman who has been on the frontlines battling COVID-19 was given keys to her new habitat home Monday morning.
Kay Schindler works in the Environmental Services department at Deaconess Henderson hospital.
Schindler and her family spent more than 200 hundred hours working on the house.
“Having our own yard, we haven’t had our own yard in forever. So that is just going to be really nice to be able to sit outside and enjoy the weather,” said Schindler.
With the rising cost of building materials, Habitat for Humanity needs donations more than ever.
