Evansville switching water disinfectant May 10 through June 28

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Twice a year, in the spring and summer, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) temporarily changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process.
Officials say this scheduled change in disinfectant is a standard water treatment practice to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria throughout the year.
Beginning Monday, May 10, and continuing through Monday, June 28, 2021, EWSU will be using free chlorine rather than the regularly used disinfectant (chloramine).
This is the first of two disinfectant switchovers, with the second switch coming in August.
Customers may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water. Officials say the mild chlorine taste and smell are typical and pose no health risk.
