Evansville student creates robot that solves Rubik’s cube

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville student creates a device that helps solve the Rubik’s Cube.
Rudy Zenthoefer is a 7th grader at Westside Catholic School.
Earlier this school year, Rudy became interested in learning about robotics and started spending his free time using software designed by Lego.
Recently, Rudy built and coded a Lego robot that is designed to solve a Rubik’s cube.
The robot scans the colors on the cube, and the machine has various pieces that twist the Rubik’s Cube around to solve the puzzle.
His teachers say he created the design and researched how to code the device by himself without any help from an instructor.
They say it can solve the cube around 60 percent of the time.
“I’m pretty proud because most people can’t solve a Rubik’s Cube, and making and programming a robot to do it is cooler,” shared Rudy.
Rudy says he still has work to do with the machine itself, but he’s excited to see what he can make next.
He says he wants to design Lego sets when he gets older.
