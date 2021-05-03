Evansville holding mobile vaccine clinic in METS bus this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville will open a mobile vaccine clinic in a METS bus this week.
That will be on a Wednesday at Hartke Pool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., during a Feed Evansville Community Food Share event.
Anyone 16 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials say you don’t have to pre-register in order to get your shot, but those going will need to get their second dose.
Here’s a list of stops the mobile vaccine clinic will make.
- May 5 from 9am- 3pm - Feed Evansville Community Food Share at Hartke Pool (201 N Boeke Road)
- May 6 from 8:30am-10:30am - Howell Park (1101 South Barker Avenue)
- May 6 from 11am-1pm - Economy Grocery/Former Ruler Foods (1200 North Fulton Avenue)
- May 6 from 1:30pm-3:30 pm - Main METS Terminal (103 NW Sixth Street)
- May 11 from 8:30am-10:30am - Lawndale METS Transfer Station (950 S. Hebron Avenue)
- May 11 from 11am-1pm - Potter’s Wheel (333 Jefferson Avenue)
- May 11 from 1:30pm-3:30pm - Simpson’s Grocery (1365 Covert Avenue)
