Evansville holding mobile vaccine clinic in METS bus this week

Evansville holding mobile vaccine clinic in METS bus starting Wed.
By 14 News Staff | May 3, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 5:37 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville will open a mobile vaccine clinic in a METS bus this week.

That will be on a Wednesday at Hartke Pool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., during a Feed Evansville Community Food Share event.

Anyone 16 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say you don’t have to pre-register in order to get your shot, but those going will need to get their second dose.

Here’s a list of stops the mobile vaccine clinic will make.

  • May 5 from 9am- 3pm - Feed Evansville Community Food Share at Hartke Pool (201 N Boeke Road)
  • May 6 from 8:30am-10:30am - Howell Park (1101 South Barker Avenue)
  • May 6 from 11am-1pm - Economy Grocery/Former Ruler Foods (1200 North Fulton Avenue)
  • May 6 from 1:30pm-3:30 pm - Main METS Terminal (103 NW Sixth Street)
  • May 11 from 8:30am-10:30am - Lawndale METS Transfer Station (950 S. Hebron Avenue)
  • May 11 from 11am-1pm - Potter’s Wheel (333 Jefferson Avenue)
  • May 11 from 1:30pm-3:30pm - Simpson’s Grocery (1365 Covert Avenue)

