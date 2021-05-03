Deaconess doctor talks COVID-19 variants

”So this happens with influenza every single year. It’s something that we are accustomed to and don’t really think much about. That’s why we change the flu shot every year. We change it just slightly to make it more effective against the variant that we think is going to occur in our region. That will probably occur with the COVID vaccination as well, but right now, we are seeing that the variants that are out there are responding to the antibodies that are built up with our current vaccination,” Dr. Huhnke explained.