Boulware Mission celebrates 100 years, unveils new logo

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As it celebrates 100 years of service to Daviess County, the Boulware Mission is getting a new look.
Mission Director Leigha Taylor says the new logo was designed to give a better overall feel of the brand.
The mission hopes it will help them better reach and serve people most in need of their services.
“In celebration of our 100 year anniversary, we felt like it would be a great way to kick off the next century,” shared Taylor. “By coming up with a new design for our logo, which we are kind of a timeless design that we could use going forward.”
In the coming weeks, you will be able to see the new logo on the front of the building at 609 Wing Ave. in Owensboro.
