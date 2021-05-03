On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday morning. All severe thunderstorm threats are available including tornadoes. Breezy and humid as showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight, a cold front will draw closer sparking showers and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms possible late.
Tuesday, occasional showers and thunderstorms…torrential rainfall possible during the morning. Severe storms possible early then again during the afternoon as the cold front punches through. High temps in the lower to mid-70s.
Wednesday, mostly sunny and cooler as high temps drop into the mid-60s.
