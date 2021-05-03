On alert for damaging winds Monday night-Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A messy weather pattern is shaping up for the start of the week. Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds will be possible late Monday night, overnight through the first half of Tuesday. Depending on how storms develop, we may miss out entirely on the severe weather threat, but for now, the Tri-State remains at risk through Tuesday. Storms will most likely fire Monday night after 8pm over southern Illinois and move southeast across the Tri-State. A second potential line of storms will move across western Kentucky Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with both events. Mainly dry for Wednesday-Friday with more rain likely over the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s to low 70s through the period.