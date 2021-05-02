UE completes weekend sweep following Vetter’s no-hitter performance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in her University of Evansville career, Izzy Vetter threw a no-hitter to spearhead a dominant 11-1 victory over Bradley to clinch the weekend sweep on Sunday at Cooper Stadium.
Vetter had a masterful effort for the Purple Aces (23-19, 11-12 MVC), striking out five Braves (17-20, 10-14 MVC) batters while allowing one run and two walks. UE’s offense erupted for 11 runs in the 5-inning win, led by Alyssa Barela, who hit a 3-run home run. Eryn Gould registered her 11th long ball of the season to lead off the game. Jessica Fehr had another multi-hit day, going 2-3 with a pair of RBI. Hannah Hood also had two runs batted in.
Evansville pounced on the Braves early, scoring three runs in the first inning without picking up a hit. UE drew four walks in the frame including a pair with the bases loaded by Marah Wood and Hannah Hood. Katie McLean also scored on a wild pitch to contribute to the big start.
Eryn Gould got the offense rolling once again in the second. After being hit by a pitch in the first, Gould got a hold of her 11th home run of the year to make it a 4-0 game. McLean followed that with her second walk of the game before a Haley Woolf double to deep center put them on second and third. With one out, Jessica Fehr added a double of her own to score McLean and Woolf.
Lindsay Renneisen picked up UE’s fifth walk of the afternoon to set the table for Alyssa Barela, who belted her third long ball of the year to push the lead to 9-0. Bradley’s right fielder got a glove on the ball against the wall, deflecting it out of the park. Bradley ended UE’s shutout bid in the top of the fourth with a single run coming on a sacrifice fly, but Evansville countered with a pair in the bottom of the inning to lead by 10 runs.
Hannah Hood had an at-bat in that sequence, which symbolized the entire weekend. In an at-bat that took 14 pitches to complete, Hood won the battle, hitting an RBI single. Jenna Lis had an RBI groundout later in the frame to cement the 11-1 lead, which would eventually be the final score. Vetter took care of business in the fifth on the way to her first UE no-hitter and her 13th win of 2021. It marked the Aces first no-hitter since February 16, 2019 when Emily Lockhart threw one against Southern in the finale of the Roul’s Deli MVC-SWAC Challenge in Louisiana.
A trip to Missouri State next weekend will complete the regular season for UE. The Aces and Bears meet up with a Friday doubleheader before a single game on Saturday.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
