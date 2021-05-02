UE completes weekend sweep following Vetter’s no-hitter performance

Hannah Hood had an at-bat in that sequence, which symbolized the entire weekend. In an at-bat that took 14 pitches to complete, Hood won the battle, hitting an RBI single. Jenna Lis had an RBI groundout later in the frame to cement the 11-1 lead, which would eventually be the final score. Vetter took care of business in the fifth on the way to her first UE no-hitter and her 13th win of 2021. It marked the Aces first no-hitter since February 16, 2019 when Emily Lockhart threw one against Southern in the finale of the Roul’s Deli MVC-SWAC Challenge in Louisiana.