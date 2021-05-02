Police: Evansville man fires shot in bar parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon charge after police say he fired one shot Sunday morning.
Police say an officer was working off-duty at KC’s Corner Pocket on Fulton Ave. when a large fight started in the parking lot as patrons were leaving.
As the officer was separating those involved in the fight, police say the officer heard a gunshot about 20 feet from him. That’s when police say they saw 32-year-old Anthony Smallings carrying a handgun.
Police say the officer immediately drew his department-issued firearm and started giving Smallings verbal commands to drop his weapon.
We are told Smallings complied with officers and was placed into custody.
EPD tells 14 News no one was struck by the round they say Smallings fired.
Smallings is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
