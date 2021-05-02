OPD searching for missing child

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says they are searching for a missing child.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Omaha Ct. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, 10-year-old Eli Simmons was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Omaha Ct. They say family called to report him missing after they couldn’t find him.
Police say Eli is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. Police tell 14 News he is about 4′9 and weighs about 90 pounds.
We’re told he was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a black shirt and black/white tennis shoes along with a backpack that may contain additional clothing.
Detectives are investigating, and anyone with any information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
