21 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ind. counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,072 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths.
The Hoosier state has now had 722,646 confirmed cases and 12,937 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are ten new cases in Vanderburgh County, four in Dubois County, three in Warrick County, and two in Spencer and Gibson counties.
There are no new deaths reported in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,221 cases, 395 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,137 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,754 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,823 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,707 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,332 cases, 90 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,302 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,326 cases, 34 deaths
