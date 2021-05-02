KWC Softball gets Swept at Ursuline, Ending its Season

PEPPER PIKE, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team saw its season end on Sunday afternoon with a pair of losses to Ursuline. The Panthers were on the bubble of making the Great Midwest Conference Tournament entering the day, but needed to win to assure their season would have been prolonged at least another week. The Arrows took the opener 3-0 and the finale 7-0.
GAME 1: KWC 0, Ursuline 3The Arrows (10-22) just needed one inning to tip the scale in their favor. With Evyn Hendrickson pitching, it was a tall order for Ursuline. However in the bottom of the third inning, the bases were loaded with no outs. Back-to-back singles drove in the only runs of the game.
The Panthers (15-24, 8-14 GMAC) got the tying run to the plate in the sixth, but Mikayla Benson grounded-out to end the frame. Hendrickson pitched a complete game, six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. The Arrows were aggressive at the plate, knowing that Hendrickson would be in or close to the zone all game.
GAME 2: KWC 0, Ursuline 7
The series finale was a slow bleed as the Arrows scored in every innings of the game. An error allowed the first run of the game to score it the bottom of the first. A sacrifice fly scored another run in the second, but a bigger blow came in the third with a solo homerun to extend the lead to 3-0.
The Panthers produced five hits on the day as Meryck Hardley finished the game two for three with a double. Grace Scott pitched six innings, allowing seven runs, five earned on 13 hits with six strikeouts.
For the depth and attrition issues facing the Panthers, especially during the second half of the season, they fell one game shy of making the post season.
