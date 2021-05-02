KWC Baseball Sweeps Double Dip at Trevecca

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team was looking for revenge on Saturday against Trevecca Nazarene. The Panthers (21-11. 18-6 GMAC) defeated the 23rd nationally ranked Trojans 4-2 in the first game, and 9-7 in the second game.
Game 1: No. 23 Trevecca - 2, KWC - 4
The Trojans (24-10, 19-5 GMAC) took the lead on the first pitch with Braden Odom homering down the right field line. The Panthers answered back in the second inning with a double from Brayden Sisson and a RBI single from Hunter Combs. The fourth inning brought a sense of déjà vu as Ian Ellis doubled and Sisson singled to score another run.
In the top of the fifth, Lane Kennemore added his first homerun on the year down the left field line. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Trojans added their second run of the game with three singles in a row. The Panthers managed to score the final run in the sixth thanks to an error, a walk and an intentional walk from the Trojans, along with a double from Ben Wilcoxson.
Seth Wright pitched a complete game and earned his fourth win of the season. Wright remains undefeated (4-0). He allowed two runs with seven strikeouts on the day. Sisson, Ellis, and Robert Chayka each had a pair of hits in the game.
Game 2: No. 23 Trevecca - 7, KWC - 9
The Panthers continued their momentum into the second game. Chayka was the first on base to start the two-run second inning. Chayka and Wilcoxson advanced on a wild pitch after Wilcoxson advanced on a walk. Cody Bridges reached on an error which allowing Chayka to score. Kennemore ripped a single down the right field line to score another run.
The Panthers scored a run in the next four innings. Ellis homered to left field in the third. In the fourth, Chayka singled, Wilcoxson added a double, and Kennemore grounded out to second for an RBI. At the bottom of the fourth, the Trojans came back to tie the game 4-4.
Dalton Ney put the Panthers back on top with a leadoff homerun to left field in the top of the fifth. Nate Cunningham went in for Rylan Thomas at the bottom of the fifth with two outs. Cunningham made a short appearance but ended the inning with a strikeout and a win on the day.
The sixth inning run came from Wilcoxson with help from Joseph Burke who produced an RBI single to center field. The Panthers upped to two runs in the seventh inning. Sisson was hit by a pitch which advanced the runner to second. With two on, Wilcoxson singled to center field allowing a runner to score. The second run came from Bridges’ single through the right side (8-4).
Trevecca tried to rally in the eighth and cut the deficit to 8-7. Chayka hit a desired insurance home run in the ninth inning. The Trojans kept the game interesting in the bottom of the ninth by advancing two runners on with one out, but Drake Hamil ended the game with two strikeouts for a Panther victory.
Rylan Thomas allowed no runs and four strikeouts and Hamil allowed no runs with two strikeouts.
The Panthers will be back in action at Panther Park on Friday, starting pitch at noon.
