Horse racing fans enjoy Kentucky Derby watch party at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - While the celebration began at Churchill Downs immediately after Medina Spirit crossed the finish line to win the 157th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, another celebration was happening at Ellis Park.
Inside the Clubhouse, attendance was limited to about 50% capacity, but anyone who couldn’t watch inside was able to gather outside on the track apron in front of the grandstands or under the stands to see the race on the track’s many televisions.
Plenty of food and drink specials were offered to the crowd.
14 News talked to one woman who actually picked Medina Spirit to win this year’s Derby.
“I did have the (post No. 8) horse and it came in first, so isn’t that awesome!” partygoer Diane Goldsboro said. “I’m excited. Hope I won a little bit of money. I was never worried. I picked Medina Spirit as soon as they put the lineup out. That was my horse, that’s who I was going with. I knew she had it in her. She was going to win. I wasn’t nervous, never nervous. We have had a great time. It’s a beautiful day, it’s sunny, it’s May - it’s May in Indiana.”
