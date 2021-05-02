Health officials reporting over 4K new COVID-19 cases in Ill.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 4,673 new coronavirus cases and 59 more deaths Sunday.
The state has now had 1,339,728 confirmed cases and 22,019 total deaths.
The state’s coronavirus website shows no new cases and deaths in local Illinois counties.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,754 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,683 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 566 cases, 12 deaths
