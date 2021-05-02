Federal COVID-19 vaccine clinic resumes in Henderson this week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The federal COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Henderson is set to continue its operations on Tuesday.
The clinic is stationed at the Henderson County Cooperative Extension, which is located at 3341 Kentucky 351 (Zion Road).
The vaccine site is scheduled to be open from Tuesday through Saturday for the next six weeks.
Those interested can make an appointment online, but the clinic also accepts walk-in patients.
On-call bus services are being provided by the city of Henderson to help transport people to the clinic.
As a part of the clinic’s efforts, mobile vaccination clinics are set up throughout the region.
On Tuesday, one mobile site will be positioned at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro, while the other is scheduled to be at Audubon State Park in Henderson County.
