Evansville non-profit secures home for homeless foster youth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - May is Foster Care Awareness Month and a local non-profit is one step closer to helping those in need.
Back in February, Foster Care in the U.S. was first being introduced to Evansville.
Three months later, board members say they have now finally secured the home they will be using for the non-profit.
Located on Columbia Street in Evansville, board members told 14 News the home was donated to the non-profit by the Echo Housing Corporation.
“It has been a long road to even to just get to where we’re at right now,” VP Fundraising Chair Jennie Illingworth said. “Finally being able to get a house, and just really feel like we’re starting to move forward and not just talking about it, and really starting to just shake things up a little.”
However, the home still has a lot of work to be done before the non-profit’s doors can officially open.
“When I say fully renovate, we need to knock down the walls,” Treasurer Madeline Smith said. “We tore out all the carpet, we’re going to have to do all the plumbing, most of the electrical.”
The executive director for Foster Care in the U.S. says the organization needs $150,000 to finish the home.
“That is just to get us, you know, the house completely done, and to get a nice little cushion to get us started,” Illingworth said. “And to keep getting the funds and the grants and stuff like that to keep us going.”
For those who would like to donate, partner or volunteer their time with Foster Care in the U.S. in Evansville, click here to contact the non-profit.
Board members say applications for housing aren’t yet available, but homeless foster youth from ages 18-24 will soon be able to apply.
“Since we’re really targeting for the house to open up around August or September, that’s when it will start,” Smith said. “As soon as we can have the house fully stable, inspected and be approved, we will have applications open.”
