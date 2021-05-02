EPD: Pedestrian hit by vehicle Sat. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday night.
According to police, it happened in the 400 block of N. St. Joeseph Ave. around 11.
Police say a witness told officers the pedestrian was trying to cross St. Joesph Ave. when she was struck by a vehicle. After hitting the pedestrian, police say the driver immediately stopped.
Police tell 14 News the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where all tests for intoxicants involving the driver came back negative. We are told there are no charges against the driver at this time.
According to police, the last known condition for the pedestrian was that she suffered from facial fractures but was in stable condition.
