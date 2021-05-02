EPD: Man in hospital after crashing stolen vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning.
According to the Evansville Police Department, crews were called to Lobo Lounge for a car theft in progress. The victim told police that someone stole his vehicle from the lot and was last seen heading westbound on Louisana St. towards First Ave.
Shortly after that, police say they were called to a single-vehicle crash on N. First Ave. and NW Fourth Ave.
We’re told the vehicle involved in the crash matched the description of the stolen vehicle.
Police say 25-year-old Erin Michael Worman was not conscious but was still breathing. They say the Evansville Fire Department had to cut Worman out of the vehicle.
EPD tells 14 News that Worman was taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention for several injuries. Although his injuries are numerous, police say he is expected to survive.
Once Worman is released from the hospital, we’re told he faces a felony charge of auto theft.
