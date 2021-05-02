EPD investigating after man arrives at hospital with multiple stab wounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after a man showed up to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds Saturday.
EPD says they were called to the hospital around 3 p.m. They say the victim had been dropped off at the hospital by two people who left before officers could speak to them.
While officers tried to get information on the stabbing, police say dispatch received a call from a witness saying they saw a man stab another man in the 1600 block of S. Bedford.
Police tell 14 News when they arrived on S. Bedford Ave., they found blood on the sidewalk.
We are told the victim refused to speak to officers about the incident and is expected to survive his injuries.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
