Alert for possible severe storms Monday night and Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have some rain moving through the Tri-State tonight, but we are on alert for possible severe storms Monday evening through Tuesday.
Scattered showers will move from southwest to northeast through the Tri-State tonight. An isolated thunderstorm may be possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather tonight. Our temperatures will remain mild, only falling into the lower 60s by Monday morning.
A few showers will linger into Monday morning, but I think we will be dry by lunchtime and will stay that way through Monday afternoon. We will also see more sunshine Monday afternoon. That sun, along with a southwest wind, will help push our temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Another system will bring us scattered rain Monday evening, through the overnight hours and into early Tuesday. The warm weather Monday afternoon will energize our atmosphere, and it is possible we could see a few severe storms from that system.
The entire Tri-State is included in a Slight Risk for severe storms Monday night, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale. That means isolated severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern, but heavy rain and hail are also possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
We may get a brief break from the rain during the middle of the day Tuesday, and temperatures will climb into the mid 70s that afternoon, but another wave of showers and storms will move through Tuesday night. Our severe weather risk drops down to a Marginal Risk Tuesday, which is a 1 out of 5, but isolated severe storms are still possible.
The rain Tuesday night will taper off before sunrise, and Wednesday will be mostly sunny. However, cooler air will be filtering in from the north. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday through Friday before returning to the 70s for the weekend. A few scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday with more rain over the weekend.
