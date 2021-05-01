USI baseball opens UIndy series with 9-3 win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball senior rightfielder Manny Lopez drove in five RBIs to lead the Screaming Eagles to a 9-3 victory over the University of Indianapolis Friday evening at the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles go to 21-16 overall and 17-12 GLVC, while the Greyhounds end the contest 17-16, 15-10 GLVC.
Lopez got the Eagles going in the opening frame with a three-run rocket off the scoreboard to put USI in front 3-0. The USI lead would balloon to 5-0 with a tally in the second after a three-bag error on a fly ball to right by junior shortstop Ethan Hunter and one run in the third on a RBI-double by senior catcher Wyatt Daly.
USI would carry the 5-0 advantage until the fifth when UIndy cut the margin to 5-1. The Greyhounds would add a run in the seventh before the Eagles exploded for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to seal the victory. Lopez, who finished the game two-for-four with a run scored, a home run, and a career-high tying five RBIs, highlighted the four-run seventh with a two-single.
UIndy finished the scoring with a run in the top of the eighth as USI closed out the 9-3 victory.
On the mound, sophomore right-hander Garrett Welch picked up his fourth win of the season to tie for the team lead. Welch (4-3), who didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four in 6.2 innings of work.
Senior right-hander Tyler Hagedorn followed Welch, getting the Eagles out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Hagedorn went 1.1 innings, permitting an unearned run on two hits.
Freshman right-hander Carter Stamm closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth, stranding a Greyhound in the final frame.
Up Next for the Eagles:
The Eagles and the Greyhounds continue the four-game series Saturday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader. Live coverage can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.
USI concludes the 2021 regular season Sunday with the series finale versus UIndy. Prior to the noon contest, the Eagles will honor its 11 senior players and student staff in a ceremony at 11:40 a.m.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.