Tri-State travelers react to TSA mask mandate extension

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Travelers might want to hold onto those masks just a while longer.
On Friday, officials with the Transportation Security Administration announced they are extending the face mask requirement for passengers on planes, trains and buses through September 13.
This decision goes along with the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which state that fully-vaccinated individuals can travel safely within the U.S. However, CDC officials say these people should still wear masks, socially distance, as well as wash their hands or use sanitizers.
Evansville resident Ernest Gibson rides buses quite frequently with the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System, and he thinks the extension is a good measure.
“I can catch and still not show symptoms and spread it to someone else,” Gibson said. “Some peeps haven’t been vaccinated too, so that’s a great risk for other people. It be crowded on busy days, like when people get off work.”
Fines for violating the face covering requirement start at $250 and rise to $1,500 for repeat offenders.
“The bus drivers kind of strictly enforce that you got to have a mask,” Gibson said. “You don’t want to spend your money when you don’t have to.”
According to the TSA, children under 2 years old and travelers with certain disabilities are exempt from the rule.
The initial mask requirement was scheduled to expire on May 11.
