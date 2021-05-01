Road closure bottlenecks Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Kansas Road continues to be shut down in northern Vanderburgh County, one local business owner says she’s worried it might scare off customers.
“Construction’s got people a little confused on whether or not we’re open or what’s going on,” Farm 57 owner Stephanie Peckenpaugh said. “I think we’re starting to get the word out now that we’ve put signs up.”
However, the road’s signs, which read “no through traffic,” have looked conflicting.
“You just have to go right through the barricade,” Peckenpaugh explained. “You can definitely just come through at the roundabout, right into our driveway.”
Peckenpaugh says road work season lines up with gardening season.
”This season for greenhouses and flowers is always a good season,” she said. “Everyone just gets out, and I think even more so this year.”
Still, Peckenpaugh said the construction hasn’t killed business, it’s just a minor inconvenience.
“It’s not the best time, but we know it’s an upgrade to the road,” she said. “We know those improvements have to be made, and we’re trying to work with it.”
The work is expected to be completed in August.
