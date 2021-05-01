Panthers softball splits with Storm

PAINESVILLE, OH. (WFIE) - With post season aspirations on the line, the Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team put everything on the line against Lake Erie College. The Panthers split two games on Saturday dropping a pitcher’s dual 1-0 in the opener, but winning the final 5-3.
GAME 1: KWC 0, LEC 1
Two days after breaking the Wesleyan single season strikeout record, Evyn Hendrickson was back on the rubber and produced another dominating performance. She pitched another complete game, of the 18 outs, Hendrickson struck-out 14. The Lone run of the game scored in the bottom of the first as the inning was prolonged with an error.
The Panthers (15-22, 8-12 GMAC) had runners in scoring position in the third, fourth, and fifth innings but could not find the game-tying hit. Hannah Scheberle finished the game two for three with a double. Hendrickson picked-up a tough loss allowing one run on one hit with 14 strikeouts against one walk.
GAME 2: KWC 5, LEC 3
Bailey Woodall pitched a complete game two en-route to her fifth win of the season. The Panthers never trailed as they took the lead in the top of the third. With two-outs in the frame Meryck Hardley and Scheberle produced back-to-back singles. Madison Scott followed with a third single to score the first run of the game.
In the top of the fourth Mikayla Benson and Hardley each drove-in another run to stretch the Panthers lead to 3-0. The Storm (11-31) erased the three-run lead as they plated two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Grace Scott gave the Panthers some insurance in the top of the fifth as she connected on a two-out, two-run home run over the left field fence.
LEC got one run back in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-3, but Woodall pitched a clean sixth and seventh to earn the win. Woodall pitched a complete game allowing three runs, two earned on eight hits with two strikeouts.
The Panthers will play Ursuline tomorrow afternoon for the right to play in the conference tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM CT.
