5 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 2,813 new coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths Saturday.
The state has now had 1,335,055 confirmed cases and 21,960 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are three new cases in White County and two in Wayne County.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,754 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,683 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 566 cases, 12 deaths
