New Alert Days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of May opened with a weather gem as high temps climbed into the upper 70s under sunny skies. Tonight, partly cloudy and not as chilly with lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-70s. Sunday night, showers likely along with isolated thunderstorms. Low temps in the lower 60s. The severe weather threats set-up south of the area in Mississippi and Louisiana.
Monday, breezy and humid as showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Monday night, a cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms that will mostly likely carry over into Tuesday morning until the cold front pushes through.
Alert Days:
Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
Severe thunderstorms.
A few supercells possible/all storm threats included.
Torrential rainfall.
