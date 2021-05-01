Narcotic arrest warrant reveals over 100 syringes inside Henderson Co. residence

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A narcotic arrest warrant for a Henderson County man revealed over 100 used and unused syringes in his bedroom Friday.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force assisted deputies in a drug investigation after they attempted to locate and serve a narcotic arrest warrant on 34-year-old Paul Joseph Schwartz, also known as Joey Schwartz, just before 6 p.m.
We’re told Schwartz is currently in jail for other felony charges.
Deputies say after making contact with someone inside the residence on Kennedy Circle, they were told Schwartz wasn’t home. That’s when deputies say they received consent to search his bedroom.
Authorities say, when they entered Schwartz’s bedroom, they found what appeared to be a room full of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including over 100 used and unused syringes, what authorities believed to be heroin and unknown pills.
During the investigation, deputies say three of the syringes contained morphine.
We’re told the pills in Schwartz’s room include Clonazepam and suspected legend drugs. Authorities state marijuana was also found in his room.
The suspected drugs were sent to the Kentucky State Police Lab for processing.
Schwartz is in the Henderson County Jail under a $5,000 full cash bond.
We’re told Schwartz is charged with the following on the narcotics arrest warrant.
- 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance
- 3rd-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Two counts of illegal possession of legend drugs
