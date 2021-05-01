Man flown to regional hospital after ATV crash in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One man was flown to a regional hospital after an ATV crash in Hopkins County Friday.
Crews responded to a side-by-side crash on Red Hill Road in Nortonville around 8 p.m.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, two people on the ATV were traveling south on Red Hill Road when a witness saw the ATV veer off the roadway and strike a tree. Deputies say upon impact, the ATV spun 180 degrees, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected.
We’re told the driver of the ATV was flown to a regional hospital, and the passenger was treated on scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.