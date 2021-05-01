Ind. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.; 5 new deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 721,577 confirmed cases and 12,926 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 17 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four in Warrick County, three in Gibson County, two in Pike and Spencer counties, and one in both Dubois and Perry counties.
There are no new deaths in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,211 cases, 395 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,133 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,751 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,823 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,707 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,332 cases, 90 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,300 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,326 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.