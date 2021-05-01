Green River District reports 35 more COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District is reporting 35 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
Of the newly reported cases, health officials say 25 are in Daviess County, four in Ohio County, three in Hancock County, one in Henderson, Union and Webster counties.
Out of the 21,595 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, we’re told 19,362 people have recovered.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna
For additional COVID-19 vaccine information, Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,343 cases, 176 deaths, 9,341 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,901 cases, 59 deaths, 2,812 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,247 cases, 139 deaths, 4,011 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,483 cases, 54 deaths, 2,247 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,575 cases, 76 deaths, 3,998 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,212 cases, 20 deaths, 1,061 recovered
- McLean Co. - 863 cases, 28 deaths, 786 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,275 cases, 15 deaths, 1,169 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 844 cases, 16 deaths, 760 recovered
