EFD investigating vacant house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is investigating a vacant house fire that happened early Saturday morning.
Crews responded to the 1000 block of N. 1st Ave. for a possible house fire just before 4:30.
EFD says a passerby noticed smoke in the area, and the second call came from an off-duty firefighter calling this a working fire.
According to EFD, this is a vacant house with some homeless activity reported as recently as Friday night by a neighbor. They say the fire was considered extinguished just after 4:50.
We’re told there’s fire damage to the upstairs as well as water damage throughout most of the downstairs.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
