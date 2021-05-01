Deputies: Man finds unknown person inside home in Union Co.

Suspect facing burglary charges

33-year-old Marcus Litchfield. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff | May 1, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 10:42 PM

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a person in Union County came home to find an unknown man inside.

This incident happened just east of Morganfield on Friday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office named the suspect as 33-year-old Marcus Litchfield of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Deputies say Litchfield ran from the home, but they were able to find him later in a cornfield.

The sheriff’s office says Litchfield was later identified by the homeowner.

He is facing burglary charges.

