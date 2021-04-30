Woodmere Dog Park hosts 1st annual run for charity Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Woodmere Dog Park is hosting its first “Run for the Noses” event on Saturday.
It’s a 1K or 2K, walk or run.
You can even bring your dog with you.
However, if you don’t have a dog of your own, VHS will be renting out their dogs for a $25 donation.
All proceeds from the run will go toward the building of the Woodmere Dog Park.
That park is set to open by the end of summer on the Evansville State Hospital grounds.
That’s also where the race is happening Saturday at 8 a.m.
It’s only $25 to sign up.
