Toddler killed in Muhlenberg Co. crash

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A deadly crash is under investigation in Muhlenberg County.
Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 11 a.m. Friday on KY 189.
Troopers say 25-year-old Kaitlyn Piper, of Beech Creek, KY, was heading north when she drifted off the highway near Greens Chapel Road and hit a tree.
They say no one in the car was properly restrained.
Troopers say Piper and a juvenile passenger were transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt Health in Nashville, TN.
Another passenger, one-year-old Serenity O’Bannon, was taken to Muhlenberg Community Hospital where she died.
