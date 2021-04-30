Sunny Saturday, Sunday showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine warmed the Tri-State into the mid 70s on Friday. Dry and cooler for Saturday morning with a low of 45, then up to 76 in the afternoon. Clouds will begin to stream back into the area on Sunday with some scattered showers possible by the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will top out around 75. Unsettled weather to start next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day. Daily highs will rise to near 70 and lows will drop into the lower 60s.