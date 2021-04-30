Registered sex offender in Ky. arrested on dealing charges in Perry Co.

By 14 News Staff | April 30, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 6:40 AM

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender was arrested in Perry County on several drug charges.

The Troy Police Department got word that 43-year-old Lonnie Miller was living on Walnut Street.

Police say he’s a non-compliant registered sex offender through Kentucky.

Authorities there had issued a warrant for him on drug charges.

As officers were waiting on a search warrant for the home he was in, Miller gave himself up peacefully to police.

Officers say they found a large amount of meth inside the home.

He’s facing a list of charges, including dealing and possession charges.

