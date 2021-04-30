16 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; 8 new deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,494 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 720,425 confirmed cases and 12,921 total deaths.
None of Friday’s new deaths were in our local counties.
The state map shows 16 new cases in Vanderburgh County, seven new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, eight new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and four new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,194 cases, 395 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,132 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,747 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,822 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,707 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,329 cases, 90 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,298 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,324 cases, 34 deaths
