6 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting six new coronavirus cases in local counties Friday.
All four of those new cases came out of White County.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
The state has now had 1,335,055 confirmed cases and 21,960 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,752 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,680 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 566 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.