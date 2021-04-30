33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District reported 33 new coronavirus cases.
Of the new cases reported, 18 were in Daviess County, seven were in Henderson County, three were in McLean County, two were in both Hancock and Webster counties, and there was one new case in Ohio County.
There was also a newly added death from Henderson County after a state audit of death certificates.
Out of the 21,560 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,340 people have recovered.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna.
For additional COVID-19 vaccine information, Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,318 cases, 176 deaths, 9,328 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,900 cases, 59 deaths, 2,808 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,247 cases, 139 deaths, 4,011 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,479 cases, 54 deaths, 2,247 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,574 cases, 76 deaths, 3,987 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,211 cases, 20 deaths, 1,058 recovered
- McLean Co. - 863 cases, 28 deaths, 786 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,274 cases, 15 deaths, 1,168 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 841 cases, 16 deaths, 760 recovered
