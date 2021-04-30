More mobile vaccination sites coming to W. Ky.

W. KENTUCKY (WFIE) - More mobile vaccination sites are set up around western Kentucky Friday.
This is part of the partnership between the state and the White House.
Friday, those sites can be found at the Owensboro Airport and Drakesboro City Hall in Muhlenberg County. That mobile clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be providing the Pfizer vaccine.
FEMA officials also released a mobile vaccination schedule and where they will be for the next few days.
Saturday - 5/1:
- Providence City Park
- Morgantown City Park Community Center
Tuesday - 5/4:
- St. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall
- John James Audubon State Park
Wednesday - 5/5:
- Madisonville State Office Building
- Central Presbyterian Church
FEMA officials say all sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.
