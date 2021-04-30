More mobile vaccination sites coming to W. Ky.

More mobile vaccination sites coming to W. Ky.
(Source: WIS)
By 14 News Staff | April 30, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 10:01 AM

W. KENTUCKY (WFIE) - More mobile vaccination sites are set up around western Kentucky Friday.

This is part of the partnership between the state and the White House.

[White House partners with Kentucky to establish community vaccination center in Henderson]

Friday, those sites can be found at the Owensboro Airport and Drakesboro City Hall in Muhlenberg County. That mobile clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be providing the Pfizer vaccine.

FEMA officials also released a mobile vaccination schedule and where they will be for the next few days.

Saturday - 5/1:

  • Providence City Park
  • Morgantown City Park Community Center

Tuesday - 5/4:

  • St. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall
  • John James Audubon State Park

Wednesday - 5/5:

  • Madisonville State Office Building
  • Central Presbyterian Church

FEMA officials say all sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.